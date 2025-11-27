Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,289,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $197.26 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

