Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

