AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 86.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

