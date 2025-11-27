Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

