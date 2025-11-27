Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CME opened at $280.87 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.79 and a 200-day moving average of $272.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.