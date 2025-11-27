Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.