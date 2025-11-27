AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AZN stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.02.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

