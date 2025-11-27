Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3,080.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

