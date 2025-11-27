Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,794 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 214,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,291 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,800,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,970,000 after acquiring an additional 269,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,556 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

