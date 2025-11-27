Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Given a C$0.40 Price Target at Atrium Research

Atrium Research set a C$0.40 price target on Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

NKG stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. Nevada King Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33.

Get Nevada King Gold alerts:

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.