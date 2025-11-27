Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Given a C$0.40 Price Target at Atrium Research

Atrium Research set a C$0.40 price target on Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nevada King Gold Price Performance
NKG stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. Nevada King Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33.
Nevada King Gold Company Profile
