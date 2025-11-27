Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,108 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $144,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,363 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after buying an additional 1,273,895 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $183,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.95.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

