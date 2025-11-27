Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of American Healthcare REIT worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

