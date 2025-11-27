Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,000 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Stag Industrial worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

