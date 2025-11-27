Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,305 shares of company stock worth $52,925,799. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $249.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.22.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

