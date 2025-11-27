Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $8,772,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

View Our Latest Report on EXE

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.