Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $3.09 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. UBS Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $445.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.23.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

