Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 325,910 ADT Inc. $ADT

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,910 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ADT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ADT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,119 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

