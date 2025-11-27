Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.67 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:WST opened at $277.36 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $348.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

