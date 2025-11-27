VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VTEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

VTEX stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VTEX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 7.03%.The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 61.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84,189 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in VTEX by 86.4% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,671,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 774,484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in VTEX by 41.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at $672,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

