Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $7.35 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,742,000 after buying an additional 331,475 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 910.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

