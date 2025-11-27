Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 33,155 Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Essex Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53,039 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,969,000 after buying an additional 2,976,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,226,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $384,606,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $262.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.13 and its 200 day moving average is $270.20. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.