Elastic N.V. $ESTC Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Elastic by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Elastic by 1,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $109,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,350.26. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 452,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,909.68. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

