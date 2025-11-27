Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.