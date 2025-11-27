Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $32,465,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,466,000 after buying an additional 596,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 129.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 482,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,590,000 after acquiring an additional 397,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 324,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.97%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

