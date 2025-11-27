Choreo LLC Sells 9,019 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 1.27% of Climb Global Solutions worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLMB. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 183.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 76.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CLMB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Climb Global Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

CLMB opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $145.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $161.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

