C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 118.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 589,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 82,609 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.