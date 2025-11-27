Boston Partners Buys 8,503 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.49% of FirstCash worth $88,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $55,340,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in FirstCash by 1,350.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other FirstCash news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 127,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,482.20. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,778 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $166.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

