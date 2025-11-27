Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Stock Position Reduced by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.