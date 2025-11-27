Choreo LLC Buys 55,857 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,290.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $101.51 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

