Country Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

Zoetis stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $181.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

