Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $746.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

