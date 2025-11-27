Country Trust Bank Has $91,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viawealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.8% in the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $383.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $238.73 and a one year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

