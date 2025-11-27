Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.40 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $134.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

