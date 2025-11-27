Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $574.23 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.48 and a 200 day moving average of $504.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

