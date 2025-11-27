Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $913,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

