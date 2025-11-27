Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $955,000 Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,281,458,000 after buying an additional 490,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $940,015,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4%

Comcast stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

