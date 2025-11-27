Timothy Horne Sells 6,814 Shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Horne sold 6,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $1,855,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,800. This trade represents a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

WTS opened at $277.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

