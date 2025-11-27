Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,433,000 after buying an additional 472,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day moving average is $228.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

