Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,557,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after buying an additional 223,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 31.9% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

