Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,540.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $563.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.89 and a 200-day moving average of $500.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

