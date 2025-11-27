CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,567,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,949,000 after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,107,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,614,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $372.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.42 and a 200 day moving average of $350.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

