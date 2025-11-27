Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $19,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

