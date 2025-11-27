Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,577,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,399,000 after purchasing an additional 285,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 654.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 201,724 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after buying an additional 155,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,698,000 after buying an additional 147,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $255.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.