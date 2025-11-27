CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

