CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.53% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 13.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of BATS DAPR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

