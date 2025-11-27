Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 500 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ARM were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in ARM by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,626 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ARM by 3,853.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,180,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after purchasing an additional 372,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 27.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after buying an additional 309,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.16.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

