Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,151,000 after buying an additional 859,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,297,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

