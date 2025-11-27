Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 183.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after buying an additional 75,852,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

