Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $232,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 61.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of STT opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

