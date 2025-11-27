Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 260,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

